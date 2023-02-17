Large grid slated for final Pukekohe Park Raceway events

One of the final auto racing events at Pukekohe Park Raceway has reportedly attracted a record number of entries.

The ‘NaZCAR 9 to 5 – Final Fling,’ an eight-hour endurance race for budget/mid-level cars sanctioned by Australasian Auto Sport Alliance New Zealand (AASA NZ), is set to feature 80 entries, with over 200 drivers having entered to take part in the event on Sunday, February 19.

Both the new and old layouts, officially known as Circuit 1 and Circuit 2 respectively, will be utilised on the day, with the event to be split into two four-hour segments.

Motorsport New Zealand, the national governing and FIA-recognised sanctioning body for motorsport in the country, permits a maximum capacity of 40 saloon cars on Circuit 1 and 46 saloon cars on Circuit 2.

Based on that, organisers of the ‘NaZCAR 9 to 5 – Final Fling’ believe that the 80 entries will set a new record for the largest grid/field ever assembled for one race at the circuit, weeks before the venue ceases motorsport activities.

“There will be 80 cars on the grid,” AASA NZ Spokesperson Dr Jacob Simonsen said.

“That many cars on there, in this type of event has absolutely never been seen before.

“This will be the biggest permitted motorsport event in Pukekohe’s history ironically a month before it closes.”

Dr Simonsen said organisers will enact measures to cater for a grid of such scale.

“It will be a rolling start, you won’t have 80 cars all going into Turn 1 at the same time,” he added.

“When the first two cars go through to one, the 79th and 80th will probably still be on the backstretch.

“They’re still a minute away from the front-runners which is why it’s so much safer.”

Dr Simonsen said it is pleasing to see so many drivers wanting to farewell the circuit.

“We’re incredibly sad to see Pukekohe Park Raceway closing – it’s been a staple for the industry for as long as we can remember,” he added.

“It’s so special and humbling to see the enormous support from our customers – there’s a lot of preparation and hard work going into preparation for these endurance events – there are awesome memories being created here.”

Speedcafe.com reached out to Motorsport New Zealand, with a spokesperson declining to comment.