EXCLUSIVE: MSR Gen3 Camaro onboard
Friday 17th February, 2023 - 3:00pm
Ride onboard with Jack Le Brocq as he steers the #34 Truck Assist Racing Chevrolet Camaro around Queensland Raceway.
Le Brocq completed a mixture of short and longer runs in MSR04 at the 3.12km Ipswich circuit yesterday.
It follows the unveiling of the liveries of both Matt Stone Racing entries, which was streamed earlier this week on Speedcafe.com.
Speedcafe.com has now obtained exclusive onboard footage from Car #34.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]