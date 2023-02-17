EXCLUSIVE: MSR Gen3 Camaro onboard

Ride onboard with Jack Le Brocq as he steers the #34 Truck Assist Racing Chevrolet Camaro around Queensland Raceway.

Le Brocq completed a mixture of short and longer runs in MSR04 at the 3.12km Ipswich circuit yesterday.

It follows the unveiling of the liveries of both Matt Stone Racing entries, which was streamed earlier this week on Speedcafe.com.

Speedcafe.com has now obtained exclusive onboard footage from Car #34.