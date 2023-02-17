Davison and Crehan to become parents

Will Davison and Riana Crehan have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Davison and Crehan revealed the news in an appearance on the Seven Network’s The Morning Show.

Following the announcement, Crehan shared a touching post on Instagram documenting the journey to parenthood to date.

In the clip, the Supercars broadcaster is seen sharing the positive pregnancy test with the Shell V-Power Racing Team driver, with the couple embracing, before sharing the news with their family, following which clips are shown of her attending various appointments and relaxing.

Crehan revealed that she will continue to work, for as long as she is able to.

“I love my job, I love being at the Supercars events, I might just need to run the race suit with the zipper down like Rihanna at the Super Bowl,” Crehan said.

“We don’t want to make many serious plans, we’ll just go with the flow.”

The news arrives in what is proving to be a busy off-season for the Repco Supercars Championship, as teams prepare for the commencement of the Gen3 era at Newcastle.

Davison is in the midst of a rigorous Gen3 shakedown programme for the Shell V-Power Racing Team, as he prepares to commence his third season with the Stapylton-based squad.

Overall, it will be the 18th season for the 22-time Supercars race winner, who is set to join the likes of 2015 champion Mark Winterbottom, 2010 champion James Courtney, 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds and Tim Slade in becoming a father, with Andre Heimgartner and his partner Jemma also expecting their first child.

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship will commence at the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.