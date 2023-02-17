Brown confirmed for 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series

Will Brown’s entry in the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series has been confirmed.

Consistent with recent comment out of Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia/Melbourne Performance Centre, the 2019 TCR title winner will contest the season ahead in a new-generation RS 3 LMS TCR.

In something of a coincidence, he will drive car which Jay Hanson steered last year as #9, the same identifier which Brown races under with Erebus Motorsport in Supercars.

MPC fielded Hanson then and now owns the car, which has been rebuilt in the off-season and will carry Liqui Moly backing in 2023.

It means two of the three Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series winners in the competition’s history will line up on the grid this year with Tony D’Alberto, who beat Brown to the title in a 2022 season which ended with a Bathurst cliffhanger, recently confirmed.

“It’s awesome to partner with Liqui Moly and MPC in a brand-new Audi RS3 LMS TCR,” said Brown.

“To have the new-specification Audi this year and be ready to hit the track with Liqui Moly is just awesome, I’m just ready to get into it.

“Obviously last year was pretty disappointing to come second and nearly win the title in that awesome last race at Bathurst.

“I’m just excited to get back out there in the new car and we’re trying to win the title, which is why I am here.

“It’s great that the series winner from last year, Tony D’Alberto is back in 2023 alongside many of the other contenders, so I’m sure there will be lots of tough racing again.

“It just adds to all the racing that I’m doing, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The new Audi has pedigree in Australia, with Hanson scoring three pole positions and four race wins in the previous season.

MPC Director Troy Russell said, “It is fantastic to welcome Liqui Moly and Will Brown back to our team for the 2023 TCR Australia Series.

“Will jumps into the car that Jay Hanson drove last year, who for a rookie proved very fast.

“We only expect that a driver of Will’s calibre will be just as fast and provide our team with a great chance of putting him right up the front.

“Liqui Moly has been a loyal supporter of our team over the years and it’s exciting for us to continue that journey.”

Next week will be a busy one for Brown, who is set to test for Erebus Motorsport when the Supercars Championship descends on Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia has a tyre test at Symmons Plains on the Thursday, before practice for Round 1 on Friday.

That event, AWC Race Tasmania, can be seen live and ad-free on Stan Sport.