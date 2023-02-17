London reveal for 2023 Alpine F1 car

The 2023 F1 grid is complete following the reveal of the Alpine A523 at an event in London.

Unveiled on Thursday evening local time, the new car carries a broadly similar livery to that raced by the Enstone operation in 2022.

The traditional Alpine blue remains with flashes of pink from title sponsor BWT on the sidepods, front and rear wings.

However, the team also revealed an alternate livery, as it did in 2022, with a largely pink design – set to be raced at “a few” races.

Images of the car were leaked online during the week as the team took to the track at Silverstone for a shakedown and filming session.

There, both Esteban Ocon and new arrival Pierre Gasly sampled the car ahead of pre-season testing commencing next week.

Alpine finished fourth in last year’s constructors’ championship after a season-long battle with McLaren.

Its cause was not helped by a lack of reliability, which team boss Otmar Szafnauer attributed to the aggressive approach of power unit designers in response to Formula 1’s engine freeze.

Under the rules, manufacturers are not allowed to develop their units for performance gains but can address reliability concerns.

Gasly arrives at the team to give it an all-French line-up after Fernando Alonso opted against renewing his deal, instead switching camps to Aston Martin.

The first choice replacement for the drive was Oscar Piastri, with the Australian initially announced as Alonso’s replacement.

A tussle over the 21-year-old followed with the Contract Recognition Board ruling that McLaren had rights to Piastri’s services for 2023.

As such, the Alpine was forced to go into the market, ultimately securing Gasly from Scuderia AlphaTauri – but only after the Faenza operation had locked in Nyck de Vries.

It was an embarrassing ordeal for the squad and partly overshadowed a solid 2022 campaign in which it had a car in the points at 19 of the 22 races.

With the Alpine reveal now in the books, attention turns to F1 pre-season testing which gets underway in a week’s time.

Bahrain will host three days of running, February 23-25, before the opening round of the year at the same venue from March 2-5.