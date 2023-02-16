VIDEO: Country Club Chaos
Thursday 16th February, 2023 - 1:10pm
Supercheap Auto swaps the race track for the country club with the “Make Every Drive Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign. Featuring Shane Van Gisbergen, Russell Ingall, Paul “The Dude” Morris, David Reynolds, Broc Feeney and plenty more cameos.
