McLaren 720S GT3 EVO announced

The McLaren 720S GT3 EVO has been announced ahead of the international GT3 season, which sees an initial test in France in March ahead of the first round at Monza, Italy, on April 22-23.

A progression of the existing 720S GT3, the new EVO package can be added as an update package to an existing 720S GT3 or ordered with a new vehicle, and brings a revised aerodynamic package as well as improved serviceability, according to McLaren.

“We’ve maintained a close relationship with our customer racing teams and have incorporated many of their recommendations into the new EVO package, improving consistency of performance and serviceability,” said Ian Morgan, Director of Motorsport, McLaren Automotive.

Available to order now, the 720S GT3 EVO package starts with a new front air-dam and splitter that offer increased front-end downforce to adjust the 720S’ aero balance frontwards. McLaren says this will make the 720S more ‘consistent in traffic’, while a front-bonnet gurney flap aids cooling, with repositioned lighting designed to make the McLaren more visible at night in events.

Serviceability is improved with quick-release fastenings on the nose, while at the rear of the vehicle, there’s improved rear-wind adjustment and a taller gurney flap to counter the greater front-end downforce.

Under the carbon fibre body, the EVO runs Ohlins TTX40 four-way adjustable shock absorbers with adjustable length, high frequency pistons while revised upper front wishbones are designed to improve the spread of tyre options. Revised rear suspension geometry also features revised upper wishbones and is designed to accommodate broader upright and set-up changes – although the EVO has newly revised uprights as part of the new package.

At the front, those uprights boast a bolted brake caliper for fast changes of the entire unit and a built-in track rod clevis designed to add robustness so that the 720S can better survive wheel-to-wheel combat. The brake rotors, too, have closed face bells for greater durability.

Customers can choose the package and maintain the current hub and/or upright assemblies if desired.