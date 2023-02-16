Mawson targeting third Gold Star in S5000 tilt

Joey Mawson will be aiming for a third Gold Star when he undertakes his third season in the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

While he held aspirations for a Dunlop Super2 Series programme, Mawson told Speedcafe.com in December that he would likely be committing to a third year in the wings and slicks category, with that now confirmed.

The only driver to start every championship points-paying round and race in the category will compete under the 88 Racing banner out of the Team BRM stable.

“It’s really exciting and will be quite cool to be in new colours and representing 88Racing and continuing on with Team BRM as well for a third season,” Mawson said.

“I’ve always loved to be part of S5000, it’s my favourite category I’ve been in and to come back is truly a blessing.”

Mawson eager for shot at Australian motorsport history

The 26-year-old has openly declared a goal of achieving his third Gold Star, a feat that would see his name mentioned alongside the likes of five-time Australian Touring Car champion Mark Skaife, Paul Stokell and John McCormack.

“The chance to compete for a third Australian Drivers’ Championship is special,” Mawson added.

“When I look back at the history books, some have done the double but becoming a three-time champion puts you in elite company.

“Mark Skaife won it three times and he was a hero of mine when I was growing up, so to have the chance to emulate that is special.

“It’s a huge challenge, but an incredible opportunity for the year.

“Every year there are new drivers and competition, every year the level goes up and up and it gets harder to stay on top.”

Mawson has set the standard in the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, with more victories, podium finishes, poles and fastest laps than any other driver.

His record to date includes eight wins, 14 podiums, four pole positions and 11 fastest laps.

Mawson has also enjoyed success in the S5000 Tasman Series, finishing third in last year’s two-round edition with one victory and five podiums from six races.

Round 1 of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship will take place at AWC Race Tasmania on February 24-26.