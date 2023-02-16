GALLERY: MSR, DJR and PremiAir shakedowns at Queensland Raceway

Matt Stone Racing was at Queensland Raceway today as Jack Le Brocq and Cam Hill shared time in the #34 Truck Assist Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro following the team’s livery reveal earlier this week.

MSR is sharing the track with Tim Slade from PremiAir – whose #23 Gen3 Camaro is still yet to be shown in its new 2023 livery – as well as the DJR #11 Gen3 Ford Mustang running for the first time being driven by both Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale.

Images: Richard Gresham