GALLERY: MSR, DJR and PremiAir shakedowns at Queensland Raceway

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 16th February, 2023 - 4:33pm

Matt Stone Racing was at Queensland Raceway today as Jack Le Brocq and Cam Hill shared time in the #34 Truck Assist Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro following the team’s livery reveal earlier this week.

MSR is sharing the track with Tim Slade from PremiAir – whose #23 Gen3 Camaro is still yet to be shown in its new 2023 livery – as well as the DJR #11 Gen3 Ford Mustang running for the first time being driven by both Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale.

Images: Richard Gresham

Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_442812
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_454428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_442
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_134428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_554428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_-truck-assist-racing-4428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_0014428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_7904428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_094428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_1212
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_00064428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4498728
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_0044428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_634428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_034428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_00034428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4334428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_41428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4412156
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4418
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4412
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4455628
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_441228
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_784428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4428116
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_904428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_141428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4421324
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_442131
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_441113
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_44111
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4425
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4427
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4428
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_44
Supercars-shakedown-QueenslandRaceway_4426

