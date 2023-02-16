Aston Martin feel ‘good energy’ after AMR23 shakedown

Aston Martin has become the latest F1 team to shakedown its 2023 challenger as the team continues what technical director Tom McCullough has described as a “good energy” start to pre-season.

Conducting an official filming day, drivers Lance Stroll and new team-mate Fernando Alonso were both given the opportunity to sample the new machinery at Silverstone.

Stroll completed 17 laps and Alonso 16, ensuring the pairing enjoyed a reasonable feel of a car the team hopes will again propel it up the order in the constructors’ championship this season.

Two-time F1 champion Alonso, at the start of what is expected to be the final chapter of his Formula 1 career, said: “It was a good day and I enjoyed getting to drive the AMR23 for the very first time.

“We completed lots of things because it was a filming day and got through our plan smoothly.

“We only have to wait until testing next week and we will get to know our car better there and understand more of where the competition is after the winter.

“With only one and a half days each to get up to speed with everything in Bahrain, we have to maximise the time we have with the car.”

Stroll puts his foot down

Stroll, meanwhile, described it as “a special moment” in being the first to take the car out on track, albeit on extreme-wet tyres due to the damp nature of the circuit after an early morning frost.

“Everything was working as expected and running smoothly which is the most important thing as we prepare for the upcoming test in Bahrain,” said Stroll.

“We know there is always plenty to be learned at the start of the year, but we made a strong start and I really enjoyed being back behind the wheel.

“There’s nothing quite like putting your right foot down in a brand new Formula 1 car after a long winter break.”

McCullough said it had been “a huge effort” for the team to get to this point in pre-season given the car is “95 percent different to last year“.

McCullough added: “It was good to see it hit the track and everything run smoothly.

“There is good energy around the team and we are all pushing in the same direction.

“The real competition starts soon though and we have a very short space of time to get to Bahrain testing next week.”