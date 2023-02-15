WAU Mustangs turn first laps at Winton Gen3 shakedown

The Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustangs have turned their first laps at today’s Winton Gen3 Supercars shakedown/test.

Chaz Mostert’s #25 Mobil 1 Optus entry and Nick Percat’s #2 Mobil 1 NTI entry were among a queue of five cars waiting at pit exit for the green light to go on at 08:30 local time/AEDT.

Both completed an installation lap before returning to the pits in what represents the first six kilometres for the former factory Holden Racing Team as a Ford outfit.

WAU’s newly confirmed enduro drivers, Lee Holdsworth and Fabian Coulthard, are also present at Winton today and set to cut laps.

Holdsworth’s now former team, Grove Racing, is shaking down its #26 Penrite Mustang after putting laps through the sister #19 car last week.

Tickford Racing is shaking down James Courtney’s #5 Mustang and Declan Fraser’s #56 machine, the latter of which is in plain black with a livery unveil still to come.

All four Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaros are backing up after shakedowns yesterday, with each having been on-track within the first quarter of an hour.

Similarly, Erebus Motorsport is testing both of its Camaros following staggered shakedowns in the past two days.

As at 08:45 local time/AEDT, the Percat Mustang is among several cars circulating on the 3.00km circuit.