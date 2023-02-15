VIDEO: Episode 2 of IMSA’s Win the Weekend series

Watch the second episode of the IMSA SportsCar Championship eight-part docuseries ‘Win the Weekend.’

The YouTube series explores the origins of the new IMSA Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class and the overall 2023 season.

This episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the struggles and triumphs of the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, that saw Meyer Shank Racing seal a one-two finish for Acura.

