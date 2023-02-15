VIDEO: Episode 2 of IMSA’s Win the Weekend series
Wednesday 15th February, 2023 - 5:30pm
Watch the second episode of the IMSA SportsCar Championship eight-part docuseries ‘Win the Weekend.’
The YouTube series explores the origins of the new IMSA Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class and the overall 2023 season.
This episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the struggles and triumphs of the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, that saw Meyer Shank Racing seal a one-two finish for Acura.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]