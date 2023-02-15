VIDEO: A look into MPC’s efforts to conquer the mountain
Wednesday 15th February, 2023 - 11:25am
A short documentary on what it takes to tackle The Mountain with Audi Sport Customer Racing and Melbourne Performance Centre at the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.
Christopher Mies, Dean Fiore, Jonathan Webb, Fraser Ross, Lee Holdsworth.
