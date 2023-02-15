Tickford reveals Courtney Mustang livery

Tickford Racing has revealed a new-look Snowy River Caravans livery for the #5 James Courtney Mustang ahead of his Gen3 Supercar shakedown.

Both Car #5 and the #56 entry of rookie Declan Fraser are at Winton today for shakedowns, plus testing for its Dunlop Super2 Series drivers, Brad Vaughan and Elly Morrow.

For Courtney, the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship will be his fourth at Tickford and 18th as a full-time driver in total.

However, as it is for all of his rivals, it will be his first racing a Gen3 car.

“I have seen a few car and regulations changes in my time in the sport, but none quite like this,” said the Western Sydney native.

“It’s a huge change to what we have previously known and I’m excited to see the racing move closer together and the cars to resemble more of what the road going Mustang is.

“I’m also excited to continue our partnership with the awesome team at Snowy River Caravans, it was great to have them on board last year and I’m ready to bring the teal in 2023.”

Courtney has driven the prototype Mustang on a number of occasions now, but anticipates a challenge for the whole field over the season ahead.

“This year will be a huge learning curve for everyone I think; no team is going to have the upper hand,” he added.

“It will be interesting the see how we compare after some testing and first couple of practices at Newcastle.

“It’s always exciting ahead of a new season, 2022 was a choppy year for my team, but we know we have what it takes to overcome anything we face.

“I’m as motivated as ever to get out there and make the teal team of Snowy River Caravans and Tickford Racing proud, and I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Courtney’s and Fraser’s shakedown outings today come after team-mates Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle completed what were officially their first test days on the previous afternoon.

