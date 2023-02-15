Supercars inks radio deal with sport network SEN

Supercars has announced national sport network SEN as its official AM radio partner.

Based in Melbourne, SEN (‘Sports Entertainment Network’) has aggressively expanded in recent years with new stations in locations including Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide, plus regional markets and SENZ in New Zealand.

While its key property is arguably AFL, it also holds rights to international and domestic cricket, rugby league, tennis, and football, broadcast on its own stations and/or syndicated on other networks around Australia.

Motorsport was already an offering of its sport talkback programming and The Driver’s Seat programme, with its newly announced deal encompassing all 12 of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship events.

SEN CEO Craig Hutchison said, “This is a significant milestone for SEN and a testament to our commitment to providing our listeners with the best in motorsport coverage and further demonstrating SEN as the home of sport.

“We look forward to working with Repco Supercars Championship to deliver unrivalled live commentary, race analysis, and behind-the-scenes coverage to fans across Australia and New Zealand.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard added, “We are thrilled to have this deal in place with SEN and bring the excitement of Supercars to listeners across Australia and New Zealand.

“With SEN as our Official AM Radio Partner, we are confident that fans will get an even greater experience of all of our events.

“This partnership solidifies our commitment to providing coverage to fans everywhere and brings the drama of Supercars races to the forefront for motorsport enthusiasts.

“We look forward to working with SEN to deliver live radio commentary, race analysis, and behind-the-scenes coverage across the year.”

Supercars’ SEN deal is additive to that which it has for FM radio with Southern Cross Austereo and its Triple M network, a relationship with formally began in 2017.

On television, the season ahead is the third of the current rights agreement which sees every session shown live on Fox Sports and marquee events broadcast on the Seven Network.