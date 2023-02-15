Returning partner backs V8 Touring Car Series

A long-term supporter of the V8 Touring Car Series will return as naming rights partner in 2023.

Kumho Tyres will provide both the naming rights sponsorship and act as the control tyre supplier for the category that caters for older specification Supercars this year.

It was announced in August last year that the V8 Touring Cars National Series would return as a stand-alone category in 2023 for pre-Car of the Future Supercars up to and including the Ford Falcon FG and Holden Commodore VE II models.

Last featuring as a stand-alone series in 2019 under the Super3 Series moniker, the series ran alongside the Super2 Series grid at Supercars Championship events from 2020-2022.

The announcement marks a resumption of the title sponsorship that the South Korean tyre manufacturer held for the category that commenced in 2009 and ended in 2019.

“Kumho was an original supporter of the category and built with V8 Touring Cars as it grew over the years, to the point where it became known simply as ‘The Kumho Series’,” ARG Chief Operating Officer Liam Curkpatrick said.

“It’s great to be joining forces with them again to continue to move the category forward.

“Kumho has been a passionate supporter of Australian motorsport for a long time, and their role in the sport this year will be bigger than ever.

“2023 marks something of a re-set for the category but it’s looking like a very strong year and that is only enhanced with Kumho on board.

“We are looking at strong fields, potentially approaching 20 cars at some rounds, and some great racing.”

The deal marks a continuation of Kumho’s support of Australian motorsport, with the brand also supplying the control tyre for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series this year.

The Kumho Tyres Australian V8 Touring Car Series will contest a five-round season in 2023, consisting of three rounds in Victoria and two in New South Wales.

Round 1 of the series will take place at the SpeedSeries Phillip Island event on May 12-14.