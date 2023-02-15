Prince confirmed for Carrera Cup campaign

Courtney Prince will step up to the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship in 2023.

Prince has been confirmed for a campaign with the Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport Team.

The Victorian commenced her motorsport career in go-karting and competed in the Australian Formula Ford Series for three seasons.

She progressed to the Aussie Racing Series and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series in 2021.

Prince’s graduation to Carrera Cup comes off the back of a strong 2022 in which she finished fourth in both the Aussie Racing Cars and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series, with three podium finishes recorded as a clean-sweep at Sydney Motorsport Park in the latter.

“I’m excited to be stepping up to Carrera Cup with Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport and BWT Australia on board to support me,” Prince said.

“I know it’s a big step, but I’m ready and with the support of the team can’t wait to see what 2023 brings.”

The Porsche Centre Melbourne squad she will be competing for has strong pedigree in Carrera Cup, collecting three consecutive titles between 2011 – 2013.

“We’re very proud to be expanding our operation and welcoming BWT Australia and Courtney on board,” said General Manager Piero Pellegrini.

“Motorsport has always been a vital part of Porsche Centre Melbourne.

“Having a dedicated motorsport department is a unique environment for our dealership.”

Prince will compete alongside Nick McBride, Marc Cini and Matthew Belford for the Collingwood-based squad.

She will commence her 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia campaign at the opening round of the championship on the support bill at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on March 30-April 2.