PHOTOS: Mercedes F1 W14

Check out images of the Mercedes F1 W14 ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season, reverting to a black livery.

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, team boss Toto Wolff, and new Reserve Driver Mick Schumacher were present at the launch.

Hamilton is set to climb aboard the new car in its maiden run today before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain next week.

Team boss Toto Wolff explained the decision to return to the black livery, similar to that run by the squad in 2020, suggesting weight considerations were part of the choice.

Mercedes F1 W14