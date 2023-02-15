Mercedes releases W14 F1 challenger

Mercedes has released the car Lewis Hamilton hopes will propel him to an eighth F1 world championship via a livestream.

The Mercedes W14 broke cover on Wednesday morning ahead of a busy day for the British squad.

CLICK HERE for more images of the Mercedes F1 W14

Following the launch, it will send the car out on track to complete a shakedown and filming.

Hamilton and George Russell have remained with the squad for 2023, the former in the final year of his current contract.

He comes off the back of a winless season in 2022, the first season in his Formula 1 career that he has not won at least one race.

Mercedes was not empty-handed, however, with Russell claiming a maiden grand prix victory in Brazil.

Both race drivers were joined by Reserve Driver Mick Schumacher for the launch, along with team boss Toto Wolff.

“Knowing how the [2022] season panned out knowing the challenges we had with the car, I think we can be pretty proud of the job we did,” said Russell.

“There were a lot of positives to take away from that season.

“The reliability of the car was great, the strategy on many occasions was really, really strong.

“I think like total sum of the parts or learnings we all went through the technical learnings, that’s all gone into the car that’s sat just across from us right now.”

Hamilton added: “I continue to love racing, I think there’s never been a change as a part of my DNA.

“I just always believed that I can get better I just always love that challenge of the mental and the physical element of just having to deep dive into how you can extract more performance from yourself and the people around you, from the car that’s constantly evolving.

“You know, it’s not the same car, it’s always changing. There’s always new tools, always a new logbook that you have to get used to.”