> Multimedia > Gallery
IMAGES: Gen3 Supercars Winton testing
Wednesday 15th February, 2023 - 8:31pm
Walkinshaw Andretti United ran Fords today for the first time in its history, with its lineage back to the Holden Racing Team that was established under Tom Walkinshaw Racing in 1989 now broken.
The pair of WAU Gen3 Ford Mustangs hit the track with both Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat lapping Winton Raceway, joined by fellow competitors Cam Waters and team-mate Declan Fraser, who is Tickford Racing’s newest recruit for the 2023 season. Brad Jones also followed on from yesterday with its four Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro on track.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]