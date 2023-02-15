IMAGES: Gen3 Supercars Winton testing

Walkinshaw Andretti United ran Fords today for the first time in its history, with its lineage back to the Holden Racing Team that was established under Tom Walkinshaw Racing in 1989 now broken.

The pair of WAU Gen3 Ford Mustangs hit the track with both Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat lapping Winton Raceway, joined by fellow competitors Cam Waters and team-mate Declan Fraser, who is Tickford Racing’s newest recruit for the 2023 season. Brad Jones also followed on from yesterday with its four Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro on track.

