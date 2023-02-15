Alonso relationship with Stroll ‘a bit different’

Fernando Alonso claims his burgeoning relationship with Lance Stroll at Aston Martin ‘feels a little bit different’ compared to those he has previously experienced in F1.

Stroll is the 14th team-mate for Alonso going into his 21st season in Formula 1.

Despite the 17-year age gap between the pair, Alonso has known Stroll since meeting him in the Ferrari Academy in 2012 when the Canadian was just 13.

But given Stroll’s father Lawrence owns the team, questions have been raised with regard to the potential dynamic between the two drivers and the fact Lance is virtually fireproof.

Asked whether he has any concerns over likely complications, speaking to invited media including Speedcafe.com, the 41-year-old Alonso said: “Not really.

“I’ve been here long enough to know different things and to experience different team-mates, different personalities.

“I was thinking about Jacques Villeneuve when you were asking the question – that was an experience, and we had only three races (at Renault at the end of 2004). Yeah, that was fun!

“With Lance, it is a little bit different. I feel it a little bit different as I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years.

“Lance was in the Ferrari Academy, that was in 2012, so it’s 11 years we have known each other.

“Now we have this wonderful opportunity to share the team, to work together towards an Aston Martin that will hopefully be in contention for the championships in the future.”

Alonso ready to help Stroll be champion with Aston Martin

Two-time F1 champion Alonso has so far given off the air of a man who feels at home with Aston Martin.

It is perhaps a reflection that, with a two-year contract – plus an option for a further year – and given his age, he knows and concedes “it is probably my last team to drive for”.

Alonso has expressed hope of winning races and potentially even becoming a three-time champion with Aston Martin.

But he has also reiterated the fact he will be more than happy if he plays his part in helping Stroll achieve such targets beyond the end of his own racing career.

“If I’m driving, it’s good, if I’m not driving, I will be super proud to be a part of this organisation somehow,” added Alonso.

“And if one day, we have an Aston Martin dominating races and championships and the two drivers are fighting for the championship like Red Bull, with Sebastian (Vettel) and (Mark) Webber or (Mercedes with Lewis) Hamilton and (Valtteri) Bottas, then to help this guy (Stroll) fighting for a championship, that would be a proud moment for me to have been part of the first steps with this brand.”