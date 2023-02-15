F1 2023 ticket prices ranked

Ticket prices for the F1 Australian Grand Prix are among the more affordable when it comes to the 2023 calendar.

A four-day General Admission pass to the Albert Park event, slated for March 30-April 2, cost $250 when first launched.

According to the prices found by Speedcafe.com, that makes it the 10th most affordable event of the 23 races this season – though exact pricing for the Qatar Grand Prix is yet to be confirmed.

However, based on the 2021 figures, it’s expected to run in the realm of $400 for a three-day pass.

Speedcafe.com investigated the cost of a General Admission pass for all events throughout the season, revealing the Mexico City Grand Prix as the most affordable based on the information available.

There, a three-day pass – which comes with a grandstand seat in the stadium complex towards the end of the lap – comes to $81.60.

By contrast, a Campus Pass comes in at $855.50 – more tha 10 times as much – for the three-day Miami Grand Prixevent.

While that does not offer grandstand seating, it does allow fans to explore much of the precinct, in the same way as a Park Pass in Melbourne does.

The difference for Australian fans is the event runs over four days, though Formula 1 doesn’t hit track until Friday.

Those in attendance at Albert Park on Thursday will see Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

This year’s Australian Grand Prix has experienced unprecedented demand for tickets with most already sold out.

It is not alone, with Monaco, Spain, Canada, Britain, Hungarian, Dutch, and Italian Grands Prix also having sold out of three-day general admission passes.

Tickets are yet to go on sale for the Japanese, Qatar, or Sao Paulo events.

2023 F1 ticket prices

Rank Event General Admission 1 Mexico City Grand Prix $81.60 2 Hungarian Grand Prix $114.84 3 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix $139.50 4 Austrian Grand Prix $153.45 5 Italian Grand Prix $172.05 6 Japanese Grand Prix $178.25 7 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix $209.65 8 Monaco Grand Prix $221.87 9 Spanish Grand Prix $224.75 10 Canadian Grand Prix $272.50 11 São Paulo Grand Prix $281.88 12 Belgian Grand Prix $286.75 13 Bahrain Grand Prix $303.21 Azerbaijan Grand Prix $303.21 15 Singapore Grand Prix $324.82 16 Australian Grand Prix $374.95 17 Dutch Grand Prix $387.50 18 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix $389.61 19 Qatar Grand Prix $396.00 20 British Grand Prix $398.46 21 United States Grand Prix $688.75 22 Las Vegas Grand Prix $725.00 23 Miami Grand Prix $855.50

All prices in Australian dollars