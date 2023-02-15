Cassidy completes IndyCar test with Ganassi

Nick Cassidy has successfully completed an IndyCar test with Chip Ganassi Racing at Sebring International Raceway.

As part of the testing programme, Cassidy ran 156 laps of the 1.7-mile (2.73km) short course in the Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara IR18, with a fastest lap of 52.518s.

The Formula E driver finished the day sixth out of eight competitors – with 2022 champion Will Power eighth for Penske – but completed the most laps out of all drivers on the day.

“It was great to test for one of the world’s most successful racing teams, a big honour to drive one of Ganassi’s cars,” Cassidy said.

“The team is very successful, they certainly know what they’re doing and they had development items that they wanted to go through.

“I tried my best to do that for them, and provide the best feedback I could, and more stick to their plan than change anything for myself and actually, I think that was good for me.”

Cassidy considering options for 2024

Following the test, the Kiwi explained his approach for 2024, with his contract with Envision Racing set to expire at the end of the current Formula E season.

“I’m keeping my options open, for sure,” he said.

“If I look at my career, I’d say I’m quite loyal in terms of the teams – I was with TOM’S for six years, I’m in my third year with Envision in Formula E, so I want my next contract to be home for a long time in terms of team and championship.

“Whatever I end up doing, I want to be as committed as I can be.”

Pato O’Ward topped the timesheets in the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet with a 51.882s lap after 124 laps.

He led an Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 1-2-3, with team-mate Alexander Rossi second fastest (52.134s) and Felix Rosenqvist third with a 52.236s.

Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr was fourth fastest in the Team Penske-Chevrolet entry with a 52.239s.

Santino Ferrucci was fifth in the AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet with a 52.356s, ahead of Cassidy, with Benjamin Pedersen seventh in the AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet with a 52.539s.

Two-time IndyCar title winner Will Power completed 14 laps in the Team Penske-Chevrolet with a 53.693s his best effort.

For Cassidy, the test follows a third-place finish at the inaugural 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India at Hyderabad.

He will return to action in the next round of the 2023 Formula E World Championship, the Cape Town ePrix on February 25.

Meanwhile, the first event of the 2023 IndyCar season is the Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 3-5 (local time).