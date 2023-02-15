Australian Rally Championship regular passes

The Australian rallying community is in mourning following the death of Australian Rally Championship regular Ronnie Bustard.

The 2022 ARC Production Cup runner-up died suddenly over the weekend.

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca paid tribute to the Irishman, who was a popular member of the national rallying community.

“We’re truly saddened to hear of Ronnie’s sudden passing and the thoughts and sympathies of everyone at Motorsport Australia are with Ronnie’s family, friends and the entire rally community at this tragic time,” Arocca said.

“We will make sure his passing is acknowledged at the opening round of the Motorsport Australia Rally Championship in a few weeks time.”

Queensland Rally Championship pays tribute to Bustard

Bustard was also the winner of the 2022 Queensland Rally Championship, with competitors gathering over the weekend to celebrate his 2022 title victory.

The organisation acknowledged his passing in a statement that reads as follows: “It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Ronnie Bustard, our Queensland Rally Champion.

“More than our QRC Champion, he was simply just a champion bloke.

“One of the ‘Mad Irish Clan,’ who brought his passion and exuberance for rally to our shores, he quickly became one of the most liked competitors in the service park and very soon one of the fastest.

“We knew him as a guy who came from the Rallycross arena, who bought the Mel Bergmann Evo to have a crack at the QRC.

“At every event, he was there pushing hard, learning fast and always with a smile on his face.

“Nothing troubled him, even when things didn’t go to plan, he would just shrug his shoulders, give us that smile and a laugh, and come back next time to try to go better.

“To be crowned champion was perfect, as he deserved it.

“Ronnie’s passing has come as a great shock to all of us, particularly as we gathered on the weekend just gone to celebrate his victory.

“On behalf of the whole Queensland Rally Community we share our heartfelt sadness and condolences for this beautiful family – Ronnie will be greatly missed.

“Not seeing his face, or hearing his laugh and his Irish accent in the service park will be difficult.

“It is not often a guy has such a warming impact on so many people – a true champion.”

Bustard leaves behind wife Shelley and three kids, Ryan, Jake and Bella.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Bustard’s friends and family.