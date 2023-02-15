AlphaTauri debuts AT04 at Misano

AlphaTauri has finally revealed its hand by conducting an initial shakedown of its AT04.

Following a low-key launch of its livery on a show car in New York on Saturday, the Italian-based team has now been able to put its 2023 F1 challenger through its paces.

Yuki Tsunoda was given the honour of taking the wheel first at Misano ahead of new team-mate Nyck de Vries.

The Dutch driver receives his long-awaited chance in F1 after previously enjoying a lengthy motorsport career during which he has won the F2 and Formula E titles.

AlphaTauri is now the seventh Formula 1 team to conduct a shakedown, otherwise known as a filming day, in which no more than 100 kilometres can be covered.

Aston Martin, who unveiled their AMR23 on Monday, conducted a shakedown at Silverstone on Wednesday.

That leaves McLaren and Mercedes to rack up a few laps.

Like Aston Martin, McLaren launched its MCL60 on Monday, while Mercedes reveals its W14 on Wednesday.

At its launch on Tuesday, Ferrari rolled out its SF-23 at its Fiorano test track and allowed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to deliver a handful of punchy laps between them.

What was effectively a demonstration run stopped short of a full shakedown but at least the team was able to get an early read on the car and run the rule over systems checks.