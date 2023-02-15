Aaron Love BRT Mustang livery revealed

Aaron Love will run Petronas warpaint on his Ford Mustang for Blanchard Racing Team’s 2023 Super2 campaign.

“I’m really excited about the season kicking off … it’s definitely going to be a year where we’re all going to put in 110 percent,” said Love.

Love will compete in one of the Gen2 Ford Mustang chassis that was raced by Tim Slade for BRT throughout its inaugural 2021 and 2022 Supercars seasons.

“We’re running a new car for Super2 and the field has a lot of depth with many of the drivers holding a good amount of experience in these cars already so it will be tough, but with BRT being the team that is, I know that we are well prepared.”

Love steps into Super2 as runner up in the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia and the first driver to have won in the 992 model 911, while also making cameos in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at Silverstone as well as Carrera Cup in France.

The 20-year-old West Australian was fielded in Carrera Cup Australia by Sonic Motor Racing Services, the same team with which Blanchard won the Australian Formula Ford Championship in 2007.

Love’s Super2 BRT Petronas Mustang is yet to test despite Blanchard being the first team in the Supercars field to run a new Gen3 Supercar on track, and subsequently following that up with a second test where many rivals were yet to run Gen3 cars at all.

At Winton this week, Super2 teams testing among others have included Tickford Racing, Brad Jones Racing, Eggelstone Motorsport, AIM and Mathew White Motorsport, with Matt McLean spotted testing and ex-Tickford Gen2 Ford Mustang at the rural Victorian circuit today.