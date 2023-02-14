PHOTOS: Erebus Coca-Cola Camaro Gen3 Supercar test
Tuesday 14th February, 2023 - 7:00pm
Erebus Motorsport drivers Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki shared the track with Brad Jones Racing and Tickford Racing teams today at Winton, the #9 Coca-Cola Camaro being shared by the pair as testing of the Gen3 Camaro and Gen3 Mustang continues ahead of the season-opening round at Newcastle on March 10-12.
