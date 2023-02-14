PHOTOS: BJR Gen3 shakedown at Winton

Brad Jones Racing is at Winton Raceway today where all four of its Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros are in full flight.

BJR is sharing the track with Cam Waters from Tickford – whose #6 Gen3 Ford Mustang is still yet to be shown in its new 2023 livery – as well as the Erebus #9 Chevrolet Camaro being driven by both Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki.

Later this week, Team 18 is set to test its Camaro pairing, while MSR will run at Queensland Raceway alongside DJR and Triple Eight Racing this coming Thursday.

Images: Geoff Colson.