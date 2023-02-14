Perkins Super2 colours revealed

Jack Perkins’ Dunlop Super2 Series ZB Commodore livery has been revealed by Erebus Motorsport.

The Shaw and Partners Financial Services warpaint on Perkins’ #70 entry deliberately echoes the 2021 Erebus design that Perkins and Will Brown ran at the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

“We all really loved how the 2021 Shaw and Partners livery looked so we started with that as a template but have made it even bolder and brighter and it looks fantastic,” Perkins said.

“[Co-CEO] Earl Evans and his team at Shaw and Partners really wanted to help prepare me for the endurance races with Will and after our Super2 entry at Sandown last year, he was really keen to put together a full championship.

“I’m so grateful for the support of Shaw and Partners, and indeed Southern Cross Truck Rentals and the support of my loyal partners Noble Logistics, ARB Penrith and Muscle Car Warehouse. I’m really looking forward to racing the car and representing them throughout the year.”

Perkins will partner with Will Brown in the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro at this year’s Bathurst 1000 with victory in mind. His father, Larry, is a six-time winner of the Great Race, having won three years in a row between 1982-84.

When announced for this season’s Super2 program, it was confirmed that Jack Perkins will compete in a field which will include Erebus Academy drivers Jay Hanson and Jobe Stewart in Super2 and Super3 respectively, both with Image Racing, and will undertake on a mentoring role.

Perkins has been present at Erebus Motorsports test days at Winton, which continue today as Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki develop the first of their Coca-Cola backed Gen3 Camaros ahead of the all-in Supercars test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22.