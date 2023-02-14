> News > NASCAR

Pastrana confirmed on Daytona 500 entry list

By Iwan Jones

Tuesday 14th February, 2023 - 12:30pm
Travis Pastrana headlines the entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500. Picture: NASCAR

Travis Pastrana has been officially confirmed on the entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500.

Pastrana has been named on the 42-car entry list for the 65th edition of the race at Daytona International Speedway on February 19.

The 11-time X Games gold medal winner has entered in a Toyota Camry for the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing and will be vying for one of four remaining spots to compete in the 500 through qualifying and the Duel at Daytona races on February 16.

The 39-year-old will have his work cut out for him in qualifying, with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion turned team owner Jimmie Johnson, with the #84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver being in the rare position of needing to compete for a start.

He will also be going up against the likes of IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Austin Hill.

While not a complete stranger to stock car racing, with 42 race starts in the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pastrana will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut, should he qualify in the #67.

“The first time I’m ever in a Cup car over second gear, it’s going to be at Daytona, which I’ve never driven a Cup car on, in a qualifying run, luckily, it’ll be by myself,” he said.

“But any kind of slide, miscalculation, or movement in the wheel, and I’m qualifying way back in the field.”

It has been a taxing start to the year for Pastrana, following the passing of his Gymkhana predecessor Ken Block in January.

He spoke at a gathering celebrating Block’s life in Park City, Utah, recollecting his pioneering approach and determination to develop the sport they loved, following that with a tribute to his close friend in the form of a livery for a Nitro Rallycross event held in honour of the American rally driver.

Since then, he competed in the Race of Champions in Sweden, where he represented the United States of America.

Seven Daytona 500 winners confirmed on entry list

Pastrana headlines an entry list that consists of seven Daytona 500 winners including 2022 victor Austin Cindric, two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Joey Logano, 2014 title winner Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Johnson and Hamlin.

Three rookies have been officially confirmed for a start in the 500, namely Riley Herbst, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson.

Daytona 500 Entry List

DRIVER
TEAM
ROSS CHASTAIN  TrackHouse Racing
AUSTIN CINDRIC  Team Penske
AUSTIN DILLON  Richard Childress Racing
KEVIN MARVICK  Stewart Maas Racing
KYLE LARSON  Hendrick Motorsports
BRAD KESELOWSKI  RFK Racing
COREY LAJOIE  Spire Motorsports
KYLE BUSCH  Richard Childress Racing
CHASE ELLIOTT  Hendrick Motorsports
ARIC ALMIROLA  Stewart -Maas Racing
DENNY HAMLIN  Joe Gibbs Racing
RYAN BLANEY  Team Penske
CHANDLER SMITH  Kaulig Racing
CHASE BRISCOE  Stewart Maas Racing
RILEY HERBST  Rick Ware Racing
AJ ALLMENDINGER  Kaulig Racing
CHRIS BUESCHER  RFK Racing
MARTIN TRUEX JR  Joe Gibbs Racing
CHRISTOPMER BELL  Joe Gibbs Racing
MARRISON BURTON  Wood Brothers Racing
JOEY LOGANO  Team Penske
BUBBA WALLACE  23XI Racing
WILLIAM BYRON  Hendrick Motorsports
JUSTIN HALEY  Kaulig Racing
MICHAEL MCDOWELL  Front Row Motorsports
ZANE SMITH  Front Row Motorsports
TODD GILLILAND  Front Row Motorsports
RYAN PREECE  Stewart Maas Racing
NOAM GRAGSON  Legacy Motor Club
ERIK JONES 30 43 – Legacy Motor Club
TYLER REDDICK  23XI Racing
RICKY STENHOUSE JR  JTG Daugherty Racing
ALEX BOWMAN  Hendrick Motorsports
CONOR DALY  TMT Racing
CODY WARE  Rick Ware Racing
TY GIBBS  Joe Gibbs Racing
AUSTIN MILL  Board Motorsports
TRAVIS PASTRANA  23XI Racing
TY DILLON  Spire Motorsports
BJ MCLEOD  Live Fast Motorsports
JIMMIE JOHNSON  Legacy Motor Club
DANIEL SUAREZ  TrackHouse Racing

