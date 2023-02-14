McLaren showcases MCL60 F1 challenger

McLaren has showcased a familiar look for its 2023 F1 challenger, the MCL60, as the squad welcomes a new face in Oscar Piastri.

The Australian rookie joins McLaren for the coming campaign in which he will partner Lando Norris as the team celebrates 60 years in motorsport.

Again, the car is adorned with its iconic papaya colouring in a design broadly similar to that which evolved throughout 2022.

Mercedes remains the power unit supplier while the man in charge of the day-to-day operations has changed.

As revealed by Speedcafe.com, Andreas Seidl has headed to Sauber, with Andrea Stella stepping into the role of Team Principal.

“It’s an honour to lead McLaren Racing into the team’s 60th anniversary season,” Stella said.

“We have a committed and talented group of people at McLaren, and we are all looking forward to taking the MCL60 racing, after the hard work and the efforts over the last months, in all areas of the team.

“We are aware we have work to do as we enter the 2023 season, but everyone in the team is totally focussed and committed to make our 60th anniversary year a special one.”

Piastri joins in place of countryman Daniel Ricciardo, who departed the squad a year earlier than planned after two difficult seasons with McLaren.

His replacement enters F1 after a year on the sidelines, though with a stellar junior career to his name.

Piastri won the 2021 Formula 2 Championship in his rookie year, having managed the same feat in Formula 3. He also won the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019.

“I’m delighted to get started with McLaren and make my F1 debut this season,” Piastri said.

“The off-season has been great for me, and I’ve been working hard to prepare for the upcoming year.

“The time I’ve spent at the factory and in the sim has been enjoyable and productive, and everyone in the team has been welcoming.

“I’ve settled in well and I’m now fully focused on getting out on track in Bahrain.

“The MCL60 is very impressive and it’s going to be a memorable year, not just for me in my rookie season, but also as a team celebrating 60 years of McLaren Racing.

“The challenge ahead is an exciting one and I’m looking forward to driving with Lando as we work hard to pick up points throughout the season.”

Piastri has already sampled McLaren machinery, driving for the team at the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year.

He and Norris will share the MCL60 for three days of pre-season running in Bahrain next week.

The season proper then kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix from March 2-5.