GALLERY: Ferrari SF-23

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 14th February, 2023 - 10:09pm
Ferrari has presented its 2023 F1 car, the SF-23, to the world via an event at its Fiorano test track.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will steer the machine after last year combining to secure second in the constructors’ championship for the Scuderia.

On balance, it was a successful year, a strong response to the disappointment which immediately preceded the switch to new aerodynamic regulations for 2022.

Leclerc mounted a championship bid, leading the drivers’ points standings in the early part of the year, before being overrun by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

A lack of reliability from the car hindered that effort, a weakness incoming team boss Fred Vasseur believes has been addressed.

Vasseur joins the operation after Mattia Binotto chose to resign in the face of pressure following the Prancing Horse’s failure to secure either championship a year ago.

Heading Ferrari is an unenviable task as it works to chase down a Red Bull team that went on to dominate last season while Mercedes proved a resurgent force in the latter rounds.

The 2023 season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2-5, following three days of testing at the Sakhir venue from next Thursday.

Fo7AUkpWIAAlF0_
Fo7AUkqXgAM75hS
Fo7AUkqWAAMtgGZ
Screenshot 2023-02-14 220125
Screenshot 2023-02-14 220405
Screenshot 2023-02-14 220445
Screenshot 2023-02-14 220527
Screenshot 2023-02-14 220540
Screenshot 2023-02-14 220613
Screenshot 2023-02-14 220629
SF_2023_Front3_4
SF_2023_Front3_4_team
SO_2023_Head_on_lowv2
SO_2023_Profile
SO_2023_Rear_3_4

