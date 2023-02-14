GALLERY: Ferrari SF-23

Ferrari has presented its 2023 F1 car, the SF-23, to the world via an event at its Fiorano test track.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will steer the machine after last year combining to secure second in the constructors’ championship for the Scuderia.

On balance, it was a successful year, a strong response to the disappointment which immediately preceded the switch to new aerodynamic regulations for 2022.

Leclerc mounted a championship bid, leading the drivers’ points standings in the early part of the year, before being overrun by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

A lack of reliability from the car hindered that effort, a weakness incoming team boss Fred Vasseur believes has been addressed.

Vasseur joins the operation after Mattia Binotto chose to resign in the face of pressure following the Prancing Horse’s failure to secure either championship a year ago.

Heading Ferrari is an unenviable task as it works to chase down a Red Bull team that went on to dominate last season while Mercedes proved a resurgent force in the latter rounds.

The 2023 season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2-5, following three days of testing at the Sakhir venue from next Thursday.

