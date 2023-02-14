GALLERY: Aston Martin AMR23

The 2023 Aston Martin AMR23 F1 car has broken cover at the team’s headquarters in Silverstone.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso joins the team for the coming year where he’ll partner Lance Stroll.

According to the team, the car is ’95 percent’ new versus that which ran last season.

It’s a red-letter season for Aston Martin after a significant recruitment drive and extensive investment off-track.

That has seen key personnel such as Dan Fallows lured from under the nose of Adrian Newey and the construction of a brand new factory.

Last season was a difficult one for the team, finishing tied on points with Alfa Romeo Sauber in seventh in the constructors’ championship, but being officially classified eighth on countback.

The 2023 Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from March 2-5, following three days of pre-season testing at the same venue from February 23.

Aston Martin AMR23