GALLERY: 2023 McLaren MCL60

McLaren has launched its 2023 F1 season with the unveiling of the MCL60 at its Woking headquarters.

Last season the papaya operation slipped to fifth in the constructors’ championship after losing a season-long battle with Alpine for fourth.

Lando Norris was the squad’s standout performer, while Daniel Ricciardo agreed to the early termination of his contract with a year left to run.

That opened the door for Oscar Piastri to make his Formula 1 debut after a year out of competition.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a brilliant junior career, setting himself aside as one of the sport’s brightest prospects.

As a result, McLaren heads into the coming campaign with an exciting young driver combination, with Norris rated highly by most within the paddock.

McLaren is in a period of transition, with a number of infrastructure projects set to come online later this year.

While too late to have much, if any, impact on the MCL60, the 2023 car, they do put the team on the front foot heading into the years that follow.

McLaren MCL60