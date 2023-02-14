Five more Gen3 Supercars roll out for shakedown at Winton

A total of 15 Gen3 race cars have now had laps put through them as pre-season Supercars running continues at Winton today.

There are seven Repco Supercars Championship entries clocking up mileage at the rural Victorian circuit, namely the Brad Jones Racing quartet of Chevrolet Camaros, Erebus Motorsport’s #9 Camaro, and the Tickford Racing #6 and #55 Ford Mustangs which are now officially in test day mode after shakedowns in the past week.

Will Brown watched on as team-mate Brodie Kostecki shook down the #99 Erebus Camaro on the previous day but was first out of pit lane when the circuit opened under sunny skies at 08:30 local time/AEDT.

He completed an installation run and quickly notched up a total of almost 10 laps within the first half-hour, which included a seemingly innocuous off at Turn 1/Turn 2 after pinching a brake.

The track has remained under green flag conditions for all two hours thus far, with Thomas Randle and Cameron Waters churning through laps after each racked up more than 100 yesterday and last week, respectively.

Macauley Jones was BJR’s first driver onto the circuit, before Bryce Fullwood, Jack Smith, and Andre Heimgartner, whose R&J Batteries machine was unveiled earlier this morning, ventured out.

The figures of seven cars running including five being shaken down are the largest thus far in what has been a challenging off-season for all concerned.

While Sunshine State teams have postponed activity which was meant to occur today to at least as far back as Thursday, primarily due to weather forecasts for Queensland Raceway, more brand-new cars are set to appear at Winton tomorrow.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed its first two Ford Mustangs will be on-track, while more Tickford cars, and Blue Oval machinery from Grove Racing are also expected at the 3.00km track.

Of the Super2 teams today, Anderson Motorsport is fielding Zak Best in the ex-DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang; Eggleston Motorsport has Kai Allen, Cooper Murray, and Jordyn Sinni in Triple Eight Race Engineering-built ZB Commodores; Matt Chahda Motorsport is running Matt Chahda himself in its recently acquired Brad Jones Racing ZB Commodore; AIM Motorsport’s Zane Morse in a former Tickford Ford Mustang; and Jack Perkins is in the Erebus Motorsport-entered ZB Commodore.

There are also Super3 entries present, including Matthew McCutcheon in an Eggleston VF Commodore bearing the #97 which is a trademark of compatriot and Formula Ford mentor Shane van Gisbergen, and Ryan Gilroy in AIM’s ex-Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport VF Commodore.