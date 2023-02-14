Ferrari launches SF-23 F1 car

The 2023 Ferrari SF-23 has broken cover via an online reveal of the iconic marque’s latest Formula 1 machine from its Fiorano test track.

The car was revealed in front of a crowd of passionate tifosi with Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, team boss Frederic Vasseur, and ambassador Marc Gene highlighting the launch.

Following the initial car presentation, Leclerc took to the Fiorano circuit aborad the all-new car for what were its very first laps.

Last week, the Scuderia confirmed the name of the car following its initial fire-up earlier in the month.

Ferrari enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign even allowing for the fact it fell short of victory in either world championship.

Leclerc finished a career-best second in the title race to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen while Sainz secured a maiden grand prix win in Silverstone.

Since last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there have been changes behind the scenes.

Mattia Binotto resigned as Team Principal with Vasseur stepping into the role from Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Both Leclerc and Sainz have already been in action this year, the pair taking part in the now-customary ‘wake up’ test at Fiorano.

There, the duo piloted a 2021-spec SF21 across a multiple-day programme which saw Sainz log 119 laps.

Also in action were the team’s reserve drivers, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, before Leclerc climbed into the car on the second day of running.

The Ferrari SF-23 will get its first official run at pre-season testing, which gets underway in Bahrain next Thursday.

There, teams have just three days of running, split between their two race drivers, ahead of the opening round at Sakhir from March 2.5.