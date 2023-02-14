Crucial pre-season test for new TCR Australia tyre

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series is set to hold a test for the category’s new control tyre ahead of the upcoming season.

The category will host a four-hour test on Thursday, February 23 at Symmons Plains Raceway, off the back of the announcement of Kumho as the new control tyre supplier for the series.

It will provide the first opportunity for drivers to come to grips with the Kumho tyre, with practice at the season-opening AWC Race Tasmania to commence the following day.

TCR Australia drivers react to tyre test

“It’s going to be interesting,” said 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series title winner Tony D’Alberto.

“We had a new tyre last year as well, which changes the balance of the car so we’re pretty keen to get our hands on a new set of the Kumhos to see how the Honda reacts and the changes we need to make.

“I think it’s a great initiative to go to the same tyre that we’re going to run against the internationals later in the year.

“The team has spoken to JAS Motorsport over in Europe to get a little bit of insight, but there’s always different opinions on those things. From all reports, it’s a very good tyre we shouldn’t see any issues with them.

“It’s just really trying to get a feel for the balance and see how we need to shift that to get the most out of the Type R TCR.”

Garry Rogers Motorsport driver Aaron Cameron said having a new tyre levels the playing field.

“As with GRM running four cars, it’s a big leg up for us as we can just collect that data so fast on these tyre tests compared to other teams running one or two cars,” Cameron said.

“It’s a big advantage for us and we’ve got some smart people, who should be able to make the most of it.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens with this tyre in terms of whether we run four greens on qualifying or just put two greens on the front – it just resets what we did with the previous tyre as the Kumho could be a lot different.

“The tyre test is a great start for us to learn the tyre before we get into the action at Symmons Plains.”

New control fuel for TCR Australia

The announcement of Kumho as the new control tyre supplier is not the only new change this season, with Elf Race TCR confirmed as the new control fuel for the series.

The blend of fuel meets the Balance of Performance standards established by the WSC.

Crucially, both the new tyre and fuel deals bring the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series in line with its sister categories across the world, with the TCR World Tour to visit Australian shores for two rounds later this year.