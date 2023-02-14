BJR uncovers Fullwood Camaro livery

Brad Jones Racing has revealed the livery for the Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet Camaro Supercar ahead of its shakedown today at Winton.

While the Albury-based squad has traded ZB Commodores for Camaros as part of the move to the Gen3 era, Fullwood continues to drive a Phil Keed-engineered #14 entry in the striking pink and blue hues of Middy’s Electrical.

The 24-year-old Territorian will drive what is his first brand-new race car for the first time today in rural Victoria, along with the rest of the BJR quartet, after a spell of off-season training.

“I took the opportunity over the off-season to invest in myself a bit and do some training ahead of [the season-opener in] Newcastle,” he said.

“Seeing the work the team is putting in to get ready for Gen3, I did the same.

“The Middy’s Electrical Camaro is yet another standout in the Supercars field, you really can’t miss it.

“It’ll be cool to get it in front of the fans and crowds in Newcastle.”

Joining the electrical wholesaler in a prominent position on Car #14 for today’s shakedown and the Thrifty Newcastle 500 is commercial painting firm Prolac.

Team owner Brad Jones said, “You really can’t look past the Middy’s Electrical Camaro, the car is a standout. It’s now an icon on the Supercars grid, the bright pink and blue car and this year’s version is the best yet.

“Middy’s Electrical are great partners and excellent to work with, our two businesses share common family values and trust in long lasting relationships, this can be evidenced in their support of Bryce since karting.

“I would also like to welcome Prolac to the team for four of our signature events; they will be front and centre on the bonnet of the Camaro.

“With the new car and Bryce and Phil having a year together already we are looking for a strong performance with this team in 2023.”

All four BJR Camaros are set to be in action at Winton today, the others being the #4 entry of Jack Smith, the #8 entry of Andre Heimgartner, and the #96 entry of Macauley Jones.

As far as Repco Supercars Championship competitors are concerned, they are set to be joined by the #9 Erebus Motorsport Camaro of Will Brown for its shakedown, and Tickford Racing’s #6 and #55 Mustangs for what are now officially test days for Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle.

