Aston Martin unveil ’95 percent different’ 2023 challenger

Aston Martin has unveiled what technical director Dan Fallows has described as a ’95 percent different’ car for the 2023 F1 season compared to last year’s predecessor.

The team has become the latest to reveal this year’s challenger, taking the wraps off the car at its new factory at Silverstone which is drawing close to completion.

In year three of owner Lawrence Stroll’s five-year plan to be challenging for wins and titles, much will be expected of the AMR23 as it represents the first on Fallow’s watch since joining from Red Bull in April last year.

“You can see that the car is very, very different from last year,” remarked Fallows. “Around 95% of the car is actually completely different from AMR22.

“We went into this year, this development phase, trying to be bold, aggressive, and trying to take all the lessons from last year, and we did make quite a bit of progress with AMR22.

“We wanted to make sure this is a sensible evolution of that, but also give ourselves a really good platform on which to develop.

“At the same time to make sure that it was aggressive, and that we did give a big challenge to all of the engineering team to make sure they really pushed themselves, and I think you can see that in the design of the car.”

The key visible differences to the AMR23 include a heavily revised front wing, new sidepods, which incorporate a sweeping inner ramp to more efficiently channel airflow, and a new engine cover with a larger roll hoop inlet.

New car, new driver

Behind the wheel, the team is bolstered by Fernando Alonso who has replaced retired four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.

At the age of 41, Alonso recognises this is his final opportunity to become a three-time title winner as his time in Formula 1 is short and that the Aston Martin project may still be a while in coming to fruition.

“This team has always been outstanding in terms of delivering results for the possibilities that they had, and the facilities they had, and right now, this is just the opposite project,” said Alonso, referring to its Force India roots.

“Right now we are witnessing the growth of the team. It has nearly doubled the personnel in the last 24 months.

“This year, in year three as Aston Martin, there are a lot of things going on right now with these new people that have joined the team with new ideas, and we’ve a new factory, new wind tunnel.

“For sure it will take time. This is more of a long-term benefit that you will see.

“But in the short term, you will also see with the new car there are the things already visible on how the team can grow up quickly.

“So there are a lot of things right. In Formula 1, there are no shortcuts, you need the investment, you need the talent in the factory.

“This project is very ambitious at the moment and has a lot of things to prove, but a lot of things to go through in the next few years.

“And I know that my time behind the wheel is not unlimited. I will try to make this process as short as possible and help the team as much as I can.”

Step by step for Stroll

After finishing seventh in last season’s constructors’ standings – the team pipped to sixth by Alfa Romeo on countback of results – owner Stroll is expecting another step forward this year in his bid to turn Aston Martin into winners.

“We’ve basically doubled the headcount,” said Stroll. “We already had some extraordinary people in the business when the team was successful before I took it over.

“But the people we recently brought in, with the people we currently have, are bringing this to a whole new level, and [I am] looking forward to be fighting for world championships in the future.

“But Formula 1, like any other business, is a journey. This will only be our third year in this journey.

“I think everybody knows, whether it’s Formula 1 or any other business, it takes a little longer than three years.

“But the plan this year is to make a step, next year another step, and the year after another step until we’re winning and ultimately fighting for world championships.”