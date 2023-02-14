Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Camaro Supercar livery revealed

Brad Jones Racing has completed its Gen3 Supercars livery reveals with Andre Heimgartner’s R&J Batteries Chevrolet Camaro, before today’s shakedown at Winton.

The New Zealander stays on for a second full Repco Supercars Championship season with BJR, once again in the #8 R&J Batteries car.

The livery, designed by Peter Hughes, is an evolution of that which has adorned Car #8 in recent years, with sharper features and multiple shades of red.

Heimgartner starts the 2023 campaign off the back of five podiums in the previous year with BJR, after a career-saving rostrum finish for same team in the Gold Coast 600 back in 2017.

“This car looks pretty epic and it’s going to be a bit of a beast, the R&J Batteries colours really fit the Camaro,” said the 27-year-old.

“Gen3 is one of the biggest changes in Supercars and our team has worked night and day to be ready and have the best cars possible.

“I’m aiming to repay them and R&J Batteries for their hard work and support.”

Heimgartner finished 10th in the championship in 2022, the end of the Car of the Future era (and the Gen2 subset).

Back at the start of the now superseded technical ruleset, in 2013, BJR bolted out of the blocks with five race wins in as many events to start the campaign.

Team owner Brad Jones said, “It’s a real tick having R&J Batteries on board again with Andre for this year.

“They’re great partners and we look forward to more podiums and hopefully a couple of wins – nobody knows what the form guide is yet for Gen3 and we’re definitely aiming to capitalise on the shake-up.

“The car looks great and as long as we have done our job right, and I have no doubt our crew have done everything they can, Andre should be a contender this year.”

Ray Robson, Managing Director at R&J Batteries, added, “We are looking forward to this year’s Supercars season with the new Gen3 cars hitting the tarmac for the first round in Newcastle.

“This will be a challenging time for all teams entering into this new phase of Australia’s most competitive motorsport.

“I believe that there will be some midfield teams making it onto the podium which will be great for both teams and spectators.”

Heimgartner will be joined at Winton today for shakedown running/testing by team-mates Bryce Fullwood (whose livery was unveiled earlier today), Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith, plus Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown and Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle.

