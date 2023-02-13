Williams shows off FW45 ahead of shakedown

A week on from its livery reveal, Williams has shown off the FW45 ahead of its Silverstone shakedown today.

The British team took to social media on Monday morning to offer the first proper look at its 2023-spec car.

Williams revealed a broadly similar livery to what it ran in 2022 when it launched its season last week however, that was little more than a livery and season reveal.

It was notable for the addition of Gulf branding, the company having switched allegiances from McLaren over the off-season.

The images released show differences to the floor and bargeboard area of the car versus what was apparent during the launch last week.

The airbox has also received attention, with the cooling vanes having disappeared in what looks to be tighter packaging around the rear end.

Another, more subtle change, appears to be the shape of the sidepods, with a deeper undercut reminiscent of the design used by Red Bull in 2022 but with more pronounced flanks akin to Ferrari’s solution.

Alex Albon is set to be the first of the team’s drivers to sample the FW45 before rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant gets his maiden outing.

On hand to witness the rollout is Williams ambassador and 2009 world champion Jenson Button.

Teams are limited to 100km of running at a shakedown, the outing designed to ensure all systems work ahead of testing-proper getting underway.

That happens in the second half of next week, with three days of running in Bahrain starting from Thursday.