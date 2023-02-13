WAU unveils Mostert Gen3 Mustang Supercar

Walkinshaw Andretti United has shown off the Mobil 1 Optus Ford Mustang Supercar which Chaz Mostert will drive this year.

The unveil of the #25 machine comes an hour after that of the #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing entry which Nick Percat will campaign in 2023.

They are the first Fords which the former Holden Racing Team will field in the Repco Supercars Championship, with shakedown running to take place at Winton this Wednesday.

As was the case for the Percat Mustang, the Mostert car trades a black base for white, with GT stripes running over the centre.

Car #25 also retains most of its 2022 sponsors, including Mobil 1, Optus, Morris Finance, and Supercheap Auto.

Mostert said, “The Mobil 1 Optus Racing # 25 looks so good, I’m a big fan of clean liveries, so I think it looks awesome and the GT stripes top it off.

“It’s amazing to be returning to the Blue Oval, that first lap will feel like a bit of a homecoming I think, so I’m really looking forward to ramping up to Newcastle.

“Two things have made this possible though, our amazing team who have worked non-stop lately, right through the ‘off-season’ to make sure we have a car to race, and the support of our partners, who have all been incredible.

“To be representing Mobil 1 in their 30th year with the team in 2023 is an honour, and to keep saying Yes with Optus into the future is amazing. I just can’t wait to drive it now.”

Team Principal Bruce Stewart added, “It’s a huge day for our team as we pull the covers off both our Ford Mustang GTs, and the Mobil 1 Optus Racing #25 looks amazing.

“An immense amount of work has gone into these cars from all our team, which we are thankful of, so their hard work has gotten us here today.

“As I’ve said previously today, the support of our partners has ensured we are here as well, they have been incredible.

“We are honoured to enter our 30th year with Mobil 1 this year, as we celebrate that milestone throughout the season, but to also represent Optus proudly, an incredible relationship and partnership we are lucky to have.

“It doesn’t stop there though, we’re so lucky to have such an amazing partnership group recommit to us, from Morris who continue on with us for the 13th year, right through to our new partners such as Hastings Deering Australia. Every single one has contributed to these cars today.

“The hard work doesn’t stop here, we’ve got a big few weeks ahead of us, but we’re up for the challenge.”

Mostert debuted in the Supercars Championship in 2023 and drove Fords from then until he moved to Walkinshaw Andretti United in 2020.

In 2021, he and Lee Holdsworth delivered the squad its first Bathurst 1000 win in a decade, before finishing second in the Great Race with Fabian Coulthard last year.