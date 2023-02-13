WAU reveals shakedown date, first Mustang

Walkinshaw Andretti United has pulled the covers off its first Ford Supercar, namely Nick Percat’s Mobil 1/NTI-backed Mustang, ahead of its shakedown this week.

WAU was the Holden Racing Team for more than a quarter of a century but confirmed last May that it would cross the divide to the Blue Oval for the start of the category’s Gen3 era, as revealed by Speedcafe.com.

This Wednesday is thus a landmark moment, when it will run its Mustangs on-track for the first time, at Winton Motor Raceway.

In contrast to the once inconceivable switch from General Motors to Ford, the team retains both Percat and Chaz Mostert as drivers for the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

It has also kept a raft of partners, headlined on Percat’s car by co-naming rights sponsors Mobil 1 and NTI.

However, the #2 entry receives a fresh new look with a predominantly white base, in contrast to the black which the South Australian’s car sported for most of 2022.

“The Mobil 1 NTI Racing Mustang looks incredible; the white base is really clean and the car itself looks so tough,” he said.

“The team have put in some crazy hours and made a lot of sacrifices to get it to this point, so I can’t thank them enough.

“We’ve seen Gen3 take shape pretty rapidly at the workshop to be able to get behind the wheel now is exciting.

“A huge thank you to all our partners, existing and new, that have made this possible; the continuity is incredible, and I’m really proud to represent them all in the new era.

“To be a part of Mobil 1’s 30th year with the team is unbelievable, and the support from NTI I’ve had has been amazing.

“Really looking forward to getting our heads around these new cars as quickly as possible and seeing what we can do.”

Team Principal Bruce Stewart said, “We’ve all been working towards these cars for so long now that to see it in the flesh, looking so good, is a bit surreal to be honest.

“Our team has been incredible with their dedication and commitment in getting here.

“We wouldn’t be in this position without the support of all our partners. 2023 is Mobil 1’s 30th year with our team, which is just incredible, NTI have been a huge supporter of our team, but everywhere you look on these cars there

are fantastic partners like Morris in their 13th with us now, who are intrinsically linked in the business and Valo who joined us mid last year and have done wonderful things for our sport.

“The fact we’ve had nearly every single partner recommit to us is the loyalty we love, and everyone in this business appreciated their support, as well as the new partners who have come on board who we are excited to work with.

“It’s getting very real now, I can’t wait to see the Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT on track tomorrow, and to get the season underway.”

Ampol General Manager, Business to Business, Brad Phillips added, “We are excited for the 2023 Supercars racing season. The change to Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT comes with a fresh energy and we hope it marks the beginning of a new era for the team.

“We are thrilled to support them on this new journey and to celebrate 30 years of partnership between Mobil 1 and WAU.”

NTI Head of Marketing Jason Kibsgaard remarked, “NTI is excited to be back for another season of Supercars, especially as we embark on a new era with Gen3, and the team’s first ever Ford Mustang GT.

“The hard work and dedication shown by Walkinshaw Andretti United to get the cars prepped ahead of launch, and in peak shape for the first round, is just one of the many reasons we’re proud to back the team.

“The new livery looks spectacular. It lends itself perfectly to the NTI brand and pays homage to the history of Ford.

“We can’t wait to see Nick in action in what can only be described as one of the most anticipated seasons of Supercars we’ve ever seen.”