Triple Eight postpones Gen3 test day

Triple Eight Race Engineering has postponed the Supercars test day it was scheduled to undertake tomorrow.

The Banyo-based squad rolled out both of its Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaros at Queensland Raceway last week, clocking up a combined 650km between the #88 and #97 entries of Broc Feeney and Shane van Gisbergen, respectively.

Officially, that was the shakedown for each vehicle, with the first test day to have been held tomorrow.

A Triple Eight spokesperson has now advised media that it will now test Queensland Raceway later in the month, on an as yet unconfirmed date.

Its next test day will be the Repco Supercars Championship’s all-in outing at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22.

No reason has been given for the change of plans, although shakedowns and testing have been fluid among the entire field since Supercars instituted its “flexible testing program” for the Gen3 rollout.

Teams this year have four test days, including the championship-organised Sydney test and another, officially known as ‘Test #1’, which must be used before Event 1 of the season at Newcastle on March 10-12.

Test #1 may, however, be split such that cars may be tested on different days, whereas the other tests are ‘grouped’.