Super2 race winner to make Trans Am debut

Tyler Everingham believes a National Trans Am Series drive will help prepare him for racing in the Gen3 era of Supercars.

The five-time Dunlop Super2 Series race winner will drive a Chevrolet Camaro for Dream Racing Australia as part of a full-time campaign in 2023.

For the past two seasons in Super2, the Dubbo native has campaigned a Nissan Altima L33 for MW Motorsport, finishing fourth in last year’s standings, with two race wins and four podiums.

“I haven’t driven a Trans Am yet, so I’m looking forward to my first laps,” Everingham said.

“I have a test day coming next week at Winton weeks, which will be good preparation for the first round.

“Trans Am is a class I’ve been interested in for a while – it’s a good pathway, so I wanted to make the jump across to a class where you can get lots of race laps in.”

Trans Am as preparation for Gen3

Everingham believes the category for V8-powered, rear-wheel drive muscle cars could prepare him for a potential drive in Gen3 Supercars machinery.

“My drive is still to make it to Supercars, and with Gen3 coming on, I thought it was important to get a feel for a different car so I can be ready for Supercars,” he declared.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 starter is set to join the likes of Supercars race winners Tim Slade and James Moffat on the grid at the opening round.

“It should be a very competitive Trans Am field, I’m looking forward to racing some of the experienced guys and the new guys,” he added.

The 2018 V8 Touring Car Series title winner will have Touring Car Masters and S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship competitor Adam Garwood, sophomore Trans Am driver Josh Webster and Dream Racing Australia Team Owner Craig Scutella as team-mates in Tasmania.

The quartet will test at Winton Motor Raceway next week in the build-up to Round 1 of the National Trans Am Series at Symmons Plains Raceway on February 24-26.