New stages planned for Gippsland Rally

There are plans for the Middle of Everywhere Gippsland Rally to feature new stages in 2023.

Organisers of the event, which will double as the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Rally Championship on August 25-27, have ambitions to extend Sunday’s programme by 20 kilometres through forestry, shire and private roads.

Road Director Bernard Miron said the proposed stages consist of extended versions of previous tests, as well as a brand new route.

“We have extended two of last year’s stages on Sunday, picking the best roads up there, but with some different bits added on to make sure crews are kept honest by the area’s rugged topography,” Miron said.

“There will be one new stage which includes a much more entertaining spectator point than last year’s.

“Maffra and District Car Club’s Boisdale Hillclimb track will host a stage in the morning as teams are on their way to the forest.

“The track, established in the 1960s, is a purpose-built gravel Hillclimb circuit to challenge drivers and it’s a complete spectacle.

“The teams will return to the venue for the EROAD Power Stage where the stage winner will be crowned.”

The new stages will be subject to approval by Motorsport Australia.

Build up continues to 2023 Australian Rally Championship season

The announcement comes as the build-up to the opening round of the 2023 Australian Rally Championship at Buckby Skoda Rally Launceston on March 24-26 continues.

Among those that have confirmed their entries for the upcoming season include 2022 title winner Lewis Bates and his brother Harry Bates, who made his FIA World Rally Championship debut at Rally New Zealand last year.

Tender opens for ARC control tyre supply

Ahead of the upcoming season, Motorsport Australia has also opened the tender process for the control tyre supplier for the Australian Rally Championship.

The successful applicant will be responsible for supplying the control tyre for Australia’s top-flight rally competition from 2024–2026.